South Dakota Legislature roundup for Monday, February 1, 2021

PUBLIC MEETING PROPOSALS: At least five proposals to change how governments in South Dakota conduct public meetings have come in, including these latest four from House members.

HB 1117 from Representative Tim Reed would remove the requirement that a public meeting have a physical location from where the public can listen and participate. The Brookings Republican wants to change the law so that for teleconferences “arrangements” for the public to listen and participate only would be required.

HB 1127 from Reed would allow teleconference meetings to conduct voice votes. He would require a roll call vote only when there was a dissent voiced.

HB 1128 from Representative Tina Mulally would clarify requirements for public meeting notices. The Rapid City Republican also seeks to require written materials distributed to the governing body must be available at the meeting.

Mulally also has HB 1129 to establish minimum technology requirements for livestreamed public meetings, including removal of access barriers to the public such as creation of profiles or accounts.

The four were assigned to the House Local Government Committee that Reeds serves on and Representative Nancy York, a Watertown Republican, chairs.

The Capitol’s west wing meanwhile has SB 142 from Senator Helene Duhamel. The Rapid City Republican wants to clean up explanations of where and when county commissions must meet. It also would change the three-day notice requirement for special meetings to 24 hours.

DICAMBA INFORMATION: Senator Art Rusch has put in SB 147 that would classify as public records the reports of state Department of Agriculture investigations.

The Vermillion Republican, who is a retired circuit judge, wants to make SDDA exempt from the long list of exemptions to South Dakota’s public records laws. He’s tried in the past, without success, to get the Legislature to act on the issue of damage to neighboring fields from misuse of dicamba.

VOTER ID PROTECTION: Senator Lee Schoenbeck wants to shield some voters” registration information from public disclosure with SB 102.

The Watertown Republican intends to protect voters who have obtained protection orders and also those living in shelters. The shielding would last up to five years.

TRIBAL FLAGS: Representative Shawn Bordeaux introduced HB 1189 that would require in the Capitol rotunda a display of the nine official flags of tribal governments whose reservations cover parts of South Dakota.

The Mission Democrat, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, also would require the Legislature hold a ceremony each year honoring the flag display, with representatives from each branch of state government and the nine tribes invited.

Currently the rotunda has the flag of the United Sioux Tribes organization.

The nine tribal governments’ official flags have been displayed at the state Department of Tribal Relations. They’re also in the Mickelson Criminal Justice Center building where training for law-enforcement officers is held and the state attorney general and Division of Criminal Investigation are headquartered.