South Dakota Legislature roundup for Friday, February 5, 2021

YOUTH HUNTING: Teens younger than age 18 would get reduced-price hunting and trapping licenses and could fish without a license in South Dakota under legislation that came through the state House on Thursday. HB 1034 would add two years to the current age of 16.

There was a long debate over an amendment from Representative Rhonda Milstead, a Hartford Republican. “The amendment takes nonresidents off,” she said. Countered Representative Marty Overweg, a New Holland Republican: “This amendment changes the bill — a lot.” House Speaker Spencer Gosch ruled for opponents on a very loud and close voice vote. That means the reduction would apply to all youth regardless where they’re from.

The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks proposed the legislation. The final 56-13 tally sends the bill to the Senate for a second hearing.

BUFFER STRIPS: The House voted 69-0 Thursday for legislation that would provide a somewhat larger tax break for riparian buffer strips that are grown on agricultural land to reduce natural runoff into neighboring water.

Under HB 1042, a strip would be assessed at 50 percent of the agricultural income value. Currently the assessment is 60 percent.

“We need more acres enrolled,” said Representative Richard Vasgaard, a Centerville Republican who has buffer strips on his farm. About 1,000 acres of an estimated 13,000 eligible acres statewide are in the program that started in 2017.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee also added an amendment to allow strips on center-pivot ground to be mowed or harvested starting each year on June 25. Strips on the rest of the ground would remain eligible for mowing or harvesting starting each year on July 10.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

FINDING THE MONEY: The Joint Committee on Appropriations chaired by Senator Jean Hunhoff and Representative Chris Karr will spend time in the coming week on forming two sets of revenue estimates, one for the rest of the current budget year that runs through June 30 and the other for the new budget year that starts July 1.

The appropriators will reach their numbers after listening to projections from their Legislative Research Council staff and from the governor’s Bureau of Finance and Management.

The committee’s numbers then form the basis for making adjustments to the current budget and for setting the coming 2022 budget.

Legislators face an unusual situation: There is a lot of one-time revenue this year, as BFM’s January 12 presentation to the committee showed.

Some of it’s from unusual circumstances such as new wind farms and Governor Kristi Noem letting South Dakota’s economy run during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some is from growth being better than expected. Those total an estimated $119 million, according to BFM.

And there’s $134 million freed up by state government using federal funds for expenses related to COVID-19.

BILL COUNT: With a last-day flurry of various spending and other proposals, including 20 just from House appropriators that reflect many of Governor Noem’s budget recommendations, there were 283 House bills and 194 Senate bills as of Friday morning. Last year the House had 298 and the Senate 194. In 2019, the counts were House 272 and Senate 191.