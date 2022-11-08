Note to readers: This story will be updated throughout the evening as new results are posted. Winners of contested races will be shown in bold-face.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here are partial results from South Dakota’s legislative elections Tuesday.

District 1 – Marshall and Day counties, and parts of Brown and Roberts counties. 21 of 43 precincts reporting.

Senate: Susan Wismer, I-Britton, 2,179; Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen, incumbent, 2,611.

House (2): Steven McCleerey, D-Sisseton, 2,018; Kay Nikolas, D-Sisseton, 1,531; Joe Donnell, R-Sisseton, 2,214; Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, incumbent, 2,581.

District 2 – Parts of Minnehaha County. Four of 11 precincts partially reporting.

Senate: Steve Kolbeck, R-Brandon; no opponent.

House (2): Gary Leighton, D-Sioux Falls, 708; John Sjaarda, R-Valley Springs, 1,228; David Kull, R-Brandon, 1,285.

District 3 – Parts of Brown County.

Senate: Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Brandei Schaefbauer, R-Aberdeen; Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen, incumbent; no opponent.

District 4 – Deuel, Grant and Hamlin counties, and parts of Clark, Codington and Roberts counties.

Senate: John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Stephanie Sauder, R-Bryant; Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, no opponent.

District 5 – Parts of Codington County. 14 of 14 precincts reporting.

Senate: Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Kahden Mooney, D-Watertown, 2,917; Byron Callies, R-Watertown, 4,351; Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, incumbent, 6,058.

District 6 – Parts of Lincoln County.

Senate: Herman Otten, R-Lennox, incumbent; no opponent.

House: Aaron Aylward, R-Harrisburg, incumbent; Ernie Otten, R-Tea, incumbent; no opponent.

District 7 – Parts of Brookings County. Eight of nine precincts reporting.

Senate: Tim Reed, R-Brookings, moving from House; no opponent.

House (2): Cole Sartell, D-Brookings, 2,823; Mellissa Heermann, R-Brookings, 3,353; Roger DeGroot, R-Brookings, 3,793.

District 8 – Kingsbury and Lake counties, and parts of Brookings and Miner counties.

Senate: Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Tim Reisch, R-Howard; John Mills, R-Volga, incumbent; no opponent.

District 9 – Parts of Minnehaha County. Three of eight precincts partially reporting.

Senate: Brent Hoffman, R-Sioux Falls; no opponent.

House (2): Nick Winkler, D-Sioux Falls, 516; Kenneth Teunissen, R-Sioux Falls, 729; Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent, 887.

District 10 – Parts of Minnehaha County. Four of 14 precincts partially reporting.

Senate: Liz Larson, D-Sioux Falls, 873; Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent, 735.

House (2): Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, incumbent, 889; Kameron Nelson, D-Sioux Falls, 678; Tom Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, 625; John Mogen, R-Sioux Falls, 672.

District 11 – Parts of Minnehaha County. Two of 10 precincts partially reporting.

Senate: Sheryl Johnson, D-Sioux Falls, 401; Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent, 536.

House (2): Margaret Kuipers, D-Sioux Falls, 346; Kim Parke, D-Sioux Falls, 319; Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent, 481; Brian Mulder, R-Sioux Falls, 492.

District 12 – Parts of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Two of 15 precincts reported, six partially reporting.

Senate: Jessica Meyers, D-Sioux Falls, 1,520; Arch Beal, R-Sioux Falls, moving from House, 1,869.

House (2): Kristin Hayward, D-Sioux Falls; Erin Royer, D-Sioux Falls; Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent; Amber Arlint, R-Sioux Falls.

District 13 – Parts of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.

Senate: Lora Hubbel, I-Sioux Falls; Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent.

House (2): Tony Venhuizen, R-Sioux Falls; Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent; no opponent.

District 14 – Parts of Minnehaha County.

Senate: Matthew Tysdal, D-Sioux Falls; Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent.

House (2): Wendy Mamer, D-Sioux Falls; Mike Huber, D-Sioux Falls; Tyler Tordsen, R-Sioux Falls. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls, incumbent.

District 15 – Parts of Minnehaha County.

Senate: Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, incumbent; Brenda Lawrence, R-Sioux Falls.

House (2): Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, incumbent; Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls; Matt Rosburg, R-Sioux Falls; Joni Tschetter, R-Sioux Falls.

District 16 – Parts of Lincoln, Turner and Union counties. One of 26 precincts reporting

Senate: Donn Larson, D-Hudson, 110; Brian Burge, I-Marion, 25; Jim Bolin, R-Canton, incumbent, 282.

House (2): Matt Ness, D-Canton, 105; Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, incumbent, 227; Karla Lems, R-Canton, 268.

District 17 – Parts of Clay and Union counties. Three of 18 precincts reporting.

Senate: Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, moving from House; no opponent.

House (2): Bekki Engquist-Schroeder, D-Vermillion, 424; Bill Shorma, R-Dakota Dunes, 116; Chris Kassin, R-Vermillion, 174.

District 18 – Yankton County and parts of Clay County.

Senate: Frederick Bender, D-Yankton, 3,091; Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, incumbent, 5,747.

House (2): Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, incumbent, 4,508; Jay Williams, D-Yankton, 1,895; Julie Auch, R-Lesterville, 4,663; Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, incumbent, 5,228. Recount possible.

District 19 – Bon Homme, Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook counties, and parts of Turner County. 16 of 24 precincts reporting.

Senate: Russell Graef, D-Scotland, 1,304; Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland, incumbent, 4,880.

House (2): Jessica Bahmuller, R-Alexandria; Drew Peterson, R-Salem; no opponent.

District 20 – Davison, Jerauld and Sanborn counties, and parts of Turner County.

Senate: Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Ben Krohmer, R-Mitchell; Lance Koth, R-Mitchell, incumbent; no opponent.

District 21 – Aurora, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory and Tripp counties. 22 of 40 precincts reporting.

Senate: Dan Andersson, D-Burke, 1,056; Erin Tobin, R-Winner, incumbent, 4,225.

House (2): Rocky Blare, R-Ideal, incumbent; Marty Overweg, R-Corsica, incumbent; no opponent.

District 22 – Beadle and Spink counties, and parts of Clark County. 20 of 21 precincts reporting.

Senate: David Wheeler, R-Huron, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Shane Milne, D-Huron, 2,040; Roger Chase, R-Huron, incumbent, 4,392; Lynn Schneider, R-Huron, incumbent, 5,077.

District 23 – Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, McPherson, Potter and Walworth counties, and parts of Brown County.

Senate: Bryan Breitling, R-Miller, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): James Wangsness, R-Miller; Scott Moore, R-Ipswich; no opponent.

District 24 – Haakon, Stanley and Sully counties, and parts of Hughes and Hyde counties.

Senate: Jim Mehlhaff, R-Pierre; no opponent.

House (2): Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, incumbent; Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre, incumbent; no opponent.

District 25 – Moody County and parts of Minnehaha County.

Senate: Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, moving from House; no opponent.

House (2): Dan Ahlers, D-Dell Rapids; David Kills A Hundred, D-Flandreau; Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, incumbent; Randy Gross, R-Elkton, incumbent.

District 26 – Brule, Buffalo, Jones, Lyman, Mellette and Todd counties, and parts of Hughes and Hyde counties. Two of 37 precincts reporting.

Senate: Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, moving from House, 121; Joel Koskan, R-Wood, 212.

House 26A: Eric Emery, D-Rosebud, 15; Joyce Glynn, R-Belvidere, 114.

House 26B; Rebecca Reimer, R-Oacoma, incumbent; no opponent.

District 27 – Bennett, Jackson and Oglala Lakota counties, and parts of Pennington County.

Senate: Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, incumbent; David Jones, R-Martin.

House (2): Peri Pourier, D-Wanblee, incumbent; Norma Rendon, D-Porcupine; Liz May, R-Kyle, incumbent; Bud May, R-Kyle.

District 28 – Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Perkins and Ziebach counties.

Senate: Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, incumbent; no opponent.

House 28A: Oren Lesmeister, D-Eagle Butte, incumbent; Ralph Lyon, R-Meadow.

House 28B: Calvin Reilly, I-Belle Fourche; Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon.

District 29 – Parts of Meade County.

Senate: Dean Wink, R-Howes, moving from House; no opponent.

House (2): Sean Natchke, L-Sturgis; Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, moving from House; Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, incumbent.

District 30 – Custer and Fall River counties, and parts of Pennington County.

Senate: Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Bret Swanson, D-Hermosa; Dennis Krull, R-Hill City; Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, incumbent.

District 31 – Lawrence County.

Senate: Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish; no opponent.

House (2): Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, incumbent; no opponent. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, incumbent; no opponent.

District 32 – Parts of Pennington County.

Senate: Nicole Heenan, D-Rapid City; Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, incumbent.

House (2): Jonathan Old Horse, D-Rapid City; Christine Stephenson, D-Rapid City; Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, incumbent; Steve Duffy, R-Rapid City.

District 33 – Parts of Meade and Pennington counties.

Senate: Darren Freidel, L-Summerset; David Johnson, R-Rapid City, incumbent.

House (2): Vince Vidal, D-Rapid City; Curt Massie, R-Rapid City; Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, incumbent.

District 34 – Parts of Pennington County.

Senate: Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Darla Drew, D-Rapid City; Jay Shultz, D-Rapid City; Jess Olson, R-Rapid City, incumbent; Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, incumbent.

District 35 – Parts of Pennington County.

Senate: Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, incumbent; no opponent.

House (2): Pat Cromwell, D-Rapid City; David Hubbard, D-Rapid City; Tony Randolph, R-Rapid City, incumbent; Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, incumbent.