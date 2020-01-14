South Dakota legislative director will advise lawmakers on process for seeking his successor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board voted 14-0 Monday to have director Jason Hancock write a description of his job at Legislative Research Council and bring it to the board January 20.

Hancock is moving back to Boise after the 2020 session ends March 30 to be Idaho deputy secretary of state. He came to the South Dakota post in August 2014 from the Idaho Department of Education.

The Executive Board met with Hancock for about 45 minutes behind closed doors Monday to discuss plans for selecting his successor.

After lawmakers re-opened the meeting, House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte made a motion that Hancock had previously written down.

It calls for Hancock to prepare a job description, advise the board where the vacancy should be posted and recommend the period for accepting applications.

Hancock will present the information to the board next Monday at 7 p.m. CT in room 413 of the Capitol. It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal and state holiday.

The panel of 15 legislators steers the Legislature’s operations during the nine months outside the session, which opens at noon Tuesday.

Hancock said nothing prevents the Executive Board from meeting during session. He said one of the board’s duties is hiring a Legislative Research Council director.

Hancock isn’t planning to spend much time in Pierre after the 2020 session ends.

“I might be around for a day or two after that,” he told the board.