South Dakota lawyers may not serve S.D. pot businesses while sale remains a federal crime

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says a South Dakota lawyer may not ethically provide legal services to a client engaged in marijuana activities when sale of marijuana is legal in South Dakota but prohibited by federal law.

The ethics opinion was published Monday in the latest issue of the State Bar of South Dakota newsletter.

The opinion cites rule 1.2(d) of the South Dakota Rules of Professional conduct that states “[a] lawyer shall not counsel a client to engage, or assist a client, in conduct the lawyer knows is criminal or

fraudulent, but lawyer may discuss the legal consequences of any proposed course of conduct

with a client and may counsel or assist a client to make a good faith effort to determine the

validity, scope, meaning or application of the law.”

The court concludes: “Rule 1.2(d) does not distinguish between client conduct that is illegal under South Dakota law and client conduct that is illegal only under federal law. It applies to any illegal client conduct.

“Consequently, Lawyer may not ethically provide legal services to assist a client in establishing,

licensing, or otherwise operating a marijuana business. Lawyer may only advise a client

considering this course of action about the potential legal consequences of doing so, under either

state or federal law, or assist the client in making a good faith effort to determine the validity,

scope, meaning, or application of the relevant state and federal law.”

The opinion adds a further twist to the legal fight already underway in state circuit court over the validity of Amendment A that South Dakota voters approved in the November 3 statewide election. The constitutional amendment would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota for persons age 21 and older and would impose a 15% excise tax on sales.