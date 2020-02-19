South Dakota lawmakers receive statistics on presumptive probation from state courts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Circuit judges in South Dakota have sentenced about 20% of lower-level felons to state prisons in the past three years rather than putting them on probation, the state courts administrator told lawmakers Wednesday.

Greg Sattizahn said the rates of class-six and class-five felons sent to prisons were 19.8% for 2017 and 2018 and 21.9% in 2019.

Presumptive probation was one of many changes the Legislature made in 2013 as part of the SB 70 reforms intended to minimize numbers of adults being sentenced to South Dakota’s crowded state prisons.

People who were sentenced to probation but later had it revoked and were sent to prison went up the past three years.

The rates were 9.9% in 2017, then 10.2% in 2018 and 14.7% in 2019, according to state statistics that Sattizahn presented to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

The numbers of those who started on probation but wound up prison for those same offenses also increased, from 261 in 2017 to 291 in 2018, then to 300 last year.

“I think a large extent of that is dealing with drug-addicted individuals who were being revoked from probation. Three most common reasons a person’s revoked from probation is abscond — you can’t supervise somebody you can’t find — repeated drug tests, or failure to comply with the treatment directives. Those are by far and away the most common reasons someone fails probation,” Sattizahn said.

The state Unified Judicial System has asked for 20 court-services officers in addition to the 100 it now has. Sattizahn said one of the purposes of the request is to work more closely with people on probation and get the revocation rates down. The other goal is to reduce the number of new crimes being committed by the people on probation.

Representative Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, asked whether the court system had a target it wanted to achieve when presumptive probation began.

“We didn’t have a target there that was defined. Our rate going into some of the changes hovered in the five percent range, just based on what we were looking at when we were crunching the data on what we’re doing now with probationers,” Sattizahn replied.

He continued, “And then as the discussions proceeded — presumptive probation obviously was no surprise we’d have more, and more difficult people on probation, that’s what the entire change was built around, so we didn’t have a target of, should that go to ten percent or not, but I can certainly tell you the rate’s higher than it was before. But I would also say that was anticipated. We don’t have a number that we could get to.”

Hunhoff asked whether the numbers were going up because there are more higher-risk people now getting probation who previously were being sent to prison.

“That’s a good summary of it,” Sattizahn said.