PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would give South Dakota’s governor authority to block transactions involving foreign acquisitions of agriculture land was filed Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Erin Tobin and Republican Rep. Gary Cammack are prime sponsors of SB-185 on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill’s introduction comes one day after Noem administration officials hosted the chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative to speak to legislators at the Capitol.

According to Ian Fury, the governor’s director of communications, “There is no model state legislation for this proposal. To our knowledge, South Dakota is the first to pursue this particular avenue of restricting foreign ag land purchases.”

Meanwhile, House Republican leader Will Mortenson and Republican Sen. Ryan Maher have introduced legislation that would require foreign ownership interests of agriculture land to be reported. It is HB-1189.