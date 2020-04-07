South Dakota law agencies want the ability to adjust, in case COVID-19 takes down an officer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission made two rules changes Tuesday related to the COVID-19 crisis in South Dakota.

One would allow local law enforcement agencies pay reserve officers for emergency duty. The other would allow K-9 handlers to request the commission extend certifications for dogs used in law enforcement duties.

The changes now go to the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee for a decision whether they should get final clearance.

Law enforcement training is being disrupted because instructors are hesitant to work hand to hand at this time. It’s affected training for law enforcement canine teams too.

“Our dog camps are no longer being run this summer,” Chad Mosteller, the commission’s executive secretary, told members during a teleconference.

Mosteller said several dogs would soon be up for re-certification.

As for reserve officers, current rules are silent about their compensation when they are used during a declared emergency.

Rules cover compensation for other situations including special events, such as the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

“This would fit into the COVID response,” Mosteller said. Requests could be sent the day before the officer was needed, he said.

Each change received 9-0 approval.