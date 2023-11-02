MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota won’t be eliminating one-day fishing licenses for nonresidents after all.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday set aside the proposal, after hearing opposition from some of South Dakota’s tourism leaders, as well as fishing guides.

State Wildlife Division director Tom Kirschenmann said he met with a group of those opponents last week. One of their suggestions was to instead limit the number of one-day licenses that a nonresident can purchase in a year.

Kirschemann told the commission that he and his staff will look at the idea.

The commission could consider a new recommendation next spring.

The Wildlife Division had recommended eliminating the nonresident one-day licenses, because hundreds of anglers have been buying two or more apiece. That meant they could avoid having to also buy a South Dakota habitat stamp.

A 2020 state law requires most hunters, trappers and anglers age 18 and older to buy the stamp. But the last sentence of the law says the stamp isn’t required “for the one-day hunting or fishing license, youth hunting license, private shooting preserve license, hunt for habitat application fee, or landowner hunting license.”