South Dakota justices agree Pennington County Commission violated state law on zoning change

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle ruled correctly that the Pennington County Commission didn’t follow state law when it adopted a zoning change last year, the South Dakota Supreme Court said.

The high court publicly released its unanimous decision Thursday in favor of citizens Duane Abata, Donald Burger and Barrett Wendt. They live near the mining site that received the zoning change.

The justices said the circuit judge was right last year, when she found the 2018 zoning change was void.

The judge said the county commission failed to comply with notice and hearing requirements in state law, by not providing legal notice of each of the continued hearings.

The zoning change was to allow expansion of Perli Quarry, owned and operated by Croell Redi-Mix.

The citizens argued that broader mining operations at the limestone site south of Rapid City would affect water quality, create dust and increase traffic.

Chief Justice David Gilbertson said the commission needed to file public notices for each of the meetings when the issue was on an agenda, The commission twice pushed back its decision.

“The legal notice advertised the board’s discussion of the amendment as taking place on January 2, 2018. Yet, the board did not consider (zoning amendment) OA 17-02 until February 6,” the chief justice wrote.