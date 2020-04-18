South Dakota is now posting negative COVID-19 test numbers for each county

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has started publicly releasing more county-level data on COVID-19, including negative test results Friday.

The state Department of Health updates the numbers daily by about 11:45 a.m. CT, including Saturdays and Sundays, at the South Dakota Department of Health website.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton has been holding a conference call most days with news reporters during the past month. State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon has participated in many of the calls.

Starting next week, the call will be Monday through Friday.

Governor Kristi Noem has been holding briefings for news reporters most weekdays during the past month and on some weekends as needed. The health secretary has frequently accompanied her to provide more specific answers regarding department activities.

Results published Friday showed 1,411 positive cases and 9,651 negative tests to date statewide, with 27 of the 66 counties still found to be without any residents testing positive for COVID-19 infections.

Counties with ZERO residents who tested positive through results released Friday (with negative tests shown in parentheses):

Bennett (9)

Brule (34)

Buffalo (7)

Butte (12)

Campbell (7)

Custer (13)

Day (38)

Dewey (19)

Douglas (19)

Edmunds (17)

Grant (30)

Gregory (26)

Haakon (10)

Hand (16)

Hanson (16)

Harding (1)

Jackson (3)

Jones (4)

Kingsbury (50)

McPherson (11)

Mellette (9)

Perkins (0)

Potter (24)

Stanley (28)

Tripp (46)

Ziebach (2)

Unassigned (933)

