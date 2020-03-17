South Dakota Investment Office pounces and bets big cash on falling markets

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The rapid and continuing drop in stock prices caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus was a bargain the South Dakota Investment Council had waited years to see.

State Investment Officer Matt Clark said Monday that hundreds of millions of dollars in cash being held for the South Dakota Retirement System were put into index funds in recent days.

Clark and his predecessor Steve Myers have long taken a contrarian long-term view to investing, especially the public pension fund.

“This approach has served us well over the decades, but significant patience for up to several years at a time can be required,” Clark said Monday.

Clark and the staff in Sioux Falls invest for SDRS, state government’s cash-flow fund and a variety of state trust funds.

Overseeing their work is the State Investment Council, whose members are appointed by the Legislature’s Executive Board or are statewide elected officials.

Led by the council, Clark and the staff managed more than $15 billion in 2019, including more than $12.4 billion for SDRS.

The council sets an allocation for stocks and similar investment from 50% to 85%, with a neutral ground of 70%.

“Markets were quite expensive prior to the recent declines. For this reason the stock allocation was at the low end of the range at 50% rather than at the normal 70%. The 20% difference was held in cash,” Clark said Monday afternoon, after trading closed on Wall Street.

“Due to the significant price declines, markets are now priced near our estimates of long-term fair value. Last Wednesday and especially last Thursday the stock allocation was increased back to the 70% neutral level,” he continued.

“Markets rebounded on Friday but declined today to new lows. If markets continue to decline we expect to continue to increase the stock allocation, which would be funded by reducing the allocation to bonds. If markets do decline further allowing for more purchases, we may need to be patient as we have had to be many times in the past,” he said.

Clark said the recent increases in stock exposure initially came through purchases of index-fund types of investments. He said that’s generally how the office has operated.

“When markets settle a bit to minimize transaction cost, some of the index fund exposure may be removed in favor of adding to internally managed stock portfolios, where individual stocks are selected,” he said. “Many stocks have fallen dramatically. The council’s internal stock portfolio managers are attempting to evaluate which stocks are relative bargains in order to adjust their portfolios.”