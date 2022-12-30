PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Saturday, January 7, on the calendar to see South Dakota’s next crop of lawmakers and statewide officers take their oaths at the state Capitol.

The day of good cheer officially starts on the Capitol’s third floor at 11 a.m., when state lawmakers swear allegiance as they begin two-year terms in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

One hour later, the scene shifts to the Capitol rotunda, where South Dakota’s governor and other constitutional officers at noon will be sworn in, as they start their four-year terms.

Governor Kristi Noem is expected to deliver an inaugural address as she begins her second term. That’s followed by a receiving line at 1:30 p.m.

Those events are free and open to the public. People will need tickets to attend two dances that evening.

The Capitol Ball starts at 6 p.m. in the rotunda, with the grand march at 7:30 p.m. Ticket price is $25.

The Inaugural Ball officially starts at 8 p.m. at the Ramkota convention center. Ticket price is $25. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Official inaugural buttons will be available for free at the various inaugural events. The inaugural committee is chaired by Matt and Stephanie Judson of Pierre. To purchase dance tickets, visit sdinaugural.com.

The 2023 session of the Legislature opens Tuesday, January 10, with the governor’s State of the State address. For more information, go to sdlegislature.gov.