PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Presentations on some famous names of the recent past will be made during the 2023 South Dakota State Historical Society conference.

An offshoot of the state’s official tourism slogan — “Great Places, Great Faces: History Makers in South Dakota” — is the theme for this year’s event.

The conference at the Ramkota event center in Pierre begins Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT and continues Saturday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Among the features will be the annual presentation of the governor’s history awards during a noon luncheon Saturday.

The Friday schedule includes presentations on rodeo stars Casey Tibbs and Mattie Newcombe, filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, the South Dakota suffrage movement, Deadwood’s Chinatown, and the Lower Brule Agency House at Oacoma.

On Saturday, there will be presentations on artist Oscar Howe, Congressman Ben Reifel and indigenous feminist Zitkala-Ša/Gertrude Simmons Bonnin.

Registration for the full two-day conference will cost $145 for State Historical Society members, $195 for non-members, and $65 for students with valid ID. Prices are lower for those attending only on Friday or Saturday.