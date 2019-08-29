South Dakota highway bids return to ‘pre-season’ lows

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded five contracts for roadwork Thursday.

And one of the members noted the numbers — of both bids and bidders — were getting back to the levels he expected.

“All projects have multiple bidders, and came in a little better than earlier this year,” Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis said.

Hamm Contracting, based in Marion, was lowest of three bidders competing for a corridor-signing project in Codington, Deuel and Hamlin counties. Hamm’s bid of $135,591.55 was 20.6 percent less than the estimate of $170,783.80.

Hamm also was lowest of two bidders for corridor-signing work on Interstate 90 in Aurora, Brule, Davison, Hanson, Lyman, McCook and Minnehaha counties. Its bid of $151,719.70 was 18.3 percent below the estimate of $185,717.40.

Steve Lehrkamp Enterprises, from Herreid, was lowest of five bidders seeking the contract for repairing and replacing culverts at various spots in Haakon and Stanley counties. The Lehrkamp bid of $798,803.72 was 4.5 percent above the estimate of $764,761.07.

Highway Improvement was lowest of three bidders wanting a contract for crack sealing in Campbell and Walworth counties. The Sioux Falls company’s bid of $108,677.23 was 22.2 percent below the estimate of $139,652.75.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation was lowest of three bidders for crack sealing in Minnehaha and Moody counties. The St. Cloud, Minnesota, company’s bid of $395,085.70 was 13.1 percent above the estimate of $349,442.40.

But state Department of Transportation bid manager Sam Weisgram recommended approval, saying the higher bid was “justifiable.” The second-lowest bid was some $64,000 more.