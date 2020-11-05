South Dakota hasn’t sold as many licenses to nonresident pheasant hunters so far this year

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters from outside South Dakota have purchased fewer licenses for pheasants than in the recent past.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission heard Thursday that sales to nonresidents as of November 1 were down in many pheasant-related categories.

“Certainly not what we were hoping for,” said Heather Villa, wildlife administration chief.

The 2020 season runs through January 31. Villa said there’s still potential for sales. “We’re hoping to recover from that,” she said.

Her comments came after a presentation on the more-intensive marketing this year by the state Tourism Department and the Game, Fish and Parks Department, Their campaign aims at increasing pheasant license sales.

Nonresidents have exceeded resident hunters pursuing pheasants in South Dakota for several decades, according to a GFP summary.

Last year 47,403 residents and 63,801 nonresidents reportedly hunted pheasants. Many South Dakota residents buy licenses that would allow them to hunt pheasants but they don’t.

The 2007 season saw a record for nonresidents, with 77,788 residents and 103,048 from outside South Dakota.

The sales report for nonresidents in 2020 showed:

Small game license sales of 41,859, compared to 41,955 last year and a three-year average 42,804.

Youth small game license sales of 1,189, compared to 1,000 last year and a three-year average 1,148.

Annual shooting preserve license sales of 261, compared to 250 last year and a three-year average 278.

Five-day shooting preserve license sales of 7,191, compared to 8,459 last year and a three-year average of 8,308.

One-day shooting preserve license sales of 705, compared to 806 last year and a three-year average of 794.

Anecdotal reports of better bird numbers might have attracted more South Dakota pheasant hunters to buy licenses. The department stopped doing brood-route surveys this year. The state government’s marketing now highlights harvest and experience.

The resident sales report showed:

Small game license sales of 13,159, compared to 12,168 last year and a three-year average of 13,241.

Youth small game license sales of 3,520, compared to 3,335 last year and a three-year average of 3,701.

One-day small game licnese sales of 715, compared to 670 last year and a three-year average of 648.

Combination licenses sales, for fishing and hunting small game, of 47,080, compared to 42,869 last year and a three-year average of 44,700.

Junior combination license sales of 8,562, compared to 6,443 last year and a three-year average of 6,956.

Senior combination license sales of 10,510, compared to 9,541 last year and a three-year average of 9,274.

South Dakota has increasingly relied on nonresident pheasant hunters to fund the state department.

License prices this year for nonresidents are $121 for full-season preserves or for two five-day periods for non-preserve hunting; $76 for five-day preserve; $46 for one-day preserve; and $10 for youth non-preserve (ages 12-15).

For residents, license prices are $55 for combination licenses, $40 for senior combination, $27 for junior combination, $33 for small game, $12 for one-day small game and $5 for resident small game.

The South Dakota Legislature this year added the requirement of a habitat stamp for nearly all people at least age 18 who purchase most hunting, fishing and trapping licenses. The prices are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

The 1980 pheasant season saw 107,500 residents and 28,450 nonresidents. For 1990 the numbers were 71,325 residents and 26,475 nonresidents. By 2000 they were 79,790 residents and 70,182 nonresidents.

The 2002 pheasant season with 70,822 residents and 74,874 nonresidents marked the first time the numbers tipped in favor of out-state hunters. The 2010 season was the most recent time nonresidents were in six-figures, with 72,465 residents and 100,189 nonresidents.