South Dakota governor has issued nine COVID-19 orders, but not the one local officials want

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than 160 elected leaders of South Dakota municipal and county governments sent a letter this week asking, again, that Governor Kristi Noem do something about COVID-19 that so far she hasn’t.

They want the governor and her state health secretary, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, to commit to working with local boards in developing local plans against the public health emergency.

What the governor has done so far was to issue nine executive orders about the coronavirus. A list can be found on both the covid.sd.gov website and on the South Dakota Secretary of State link for executive orders.

The governor also issued a disaster declaration April 2 for all of South Dakota, including the nine tribal reservations, related to damage from the respiratory illness that has infected hundreds and killed four South Dakota residents through Monday.

But the local leaders want the governor to issue a tenth executive order that they sent with their letter Monday. They want her to let each community or county devise a local plan in coordination with the state Department of Health, using one of the department’s current rules.

“We are pleased with the governor’s actions, but continue to believe these decisions are best made at the local level as circumstances dictate,” Yvonne Taylor said Tuesday. She is the executive director for the South Dakota Municipal League and organized the letter.

“Our request remains in place to provide clear authority and opportunity for a more nimble response to the local entities closest to the situation,” Taylor said. “A public health emergency declaration by the South Dakota secretary of health would unleash even more resources from the state level to combat this disease at every level.”

Taylor continued: “The proposed executive order would allow local governments to fully utilize those resources in consultation with the South Dakota Department of Health. The public health emergency declaration allows full utilization of all the administrative rules that authorize a wide array of public health protective measures for combating a Category 1 disease, which includes the coronavirus. While local governments have broad police powers, we believe the state unleashing these additional resources would infuse much-needed public health resources and expertise at the local level where they are needed most.”

Noem’s first executive order came Friday, March 13, declaring a state of emergency in all 66 counties, under a chapter of state laws titled ‘Emergency Management’ that gives the governor special authority. It was to run through April 21.

One specific law in the Emergency Management chapter refers directly to circumstances such as protecting the health of an area. The governor’s order was statewide. That meant her power covers every county and municipal government in South Dakota. However, that same law has a sentence about who is specifically exempt: “This subdivision does not include the legislative or judicial branch of the state, of its units of local government, or of Indian tribes.”

As for the local leaders’ request that the governor declare a public health emergency, it appears she did that three weeks ago in the March 13 emergency order. In one of the “Whereas” clauses, the governor said, “COVID-19 is a public health emergency posing danger to public health and safety in all of South Dakota.”

Unclear is whether the governor declaring a public health emergency is sufficient to trigger actions at the local level. State law allows the state health secretary, with consent of the governor, to declare a public health emergency. That in turn would allow county governments, including a local board of health, to take action.

Local officials want the governor to issue an order under a different chapter of state laws about contagious disease control. That’s the section where the health secretary can declare a public health emergency.

Municipal and county governments also wanted the state’s Senate version of SB 191. The governor proposed the original version for the Legislature to consider on the final day of the 2020 session March 30. Senators changed it and then voted 30-5 for the amended version.

The House, needing a two-thirds majority of 47 so the proposed law could take immediate effect after getting the governor’s signature, fell short on a 39-27 vote. An attempt to revive it failed.

Noem told reporters Monday that her office had received the local leaders’ letter. She said their request wasn’t new.

“This is something they’ve asked for previously that we tried to address during the legislative session. If you remember, I brought a bill that I and my team drafted, proposed to the Legislature, to ask for some of these things that these local leaders have been asking us for. That bill did not pass on veto day. Therefore we’re continuing to examine the situation to see what would be appropriate.”

Representative Tim Reed, a Brookings Republican, wrote in his post-session column about what happened that day. “I was dismayed that this year’s Legislature’s assault on local government and local control continued from the main session to these critical emergency bills when we are in a dire pandemic situation. Brookings and many other communities have been leading the battle to slow down the spread of the virus to lessen the coming strain on our health care system and save lives,” Reed wrote.

The second executive order from the governor also came March 13, directing non-essential employees of state government under the governor’s control to work remotely, and stopping state-government travel outside South Dakota. It was to continue through March 21.

The governor on March 19 issued a third executive order extending the remote-work for non-essential state employees under her control and ban against state travel outside South Dakota through March 28.

The governor on March 24 issued a fourth executive order. It expanded the scope of the March 13 emergency order to specifically suspend state rules restricting use of telehealth or telemedicine, medications, hearings on medical-assistance benefits, and overweight trucks; and recognizing licenses of medical providers from other states. It runs through the duration of the emergency declared March 13.

The governor on March 24 also issued a fifth executive order directing what she said should be done by every South Dakotan and their employers. It also was more specific about what should be done by any “enclosed retail business that promotes public gatherings” and by health care organizations and by local and municipal governments. It was to expire May 2.

The governor on March 24 also issued a sixth executive order extending the remote-work and ban against state travel outside South Dakota through May 2.

On March 26, the governor issued a seventh executive order. It temporarily waived some regulations limiting the number of participants in group homes and bedroom capacity for residential homes leased by or constructed by home and community-based providers. It also temporarily waived some educator-preparedness requirements and relaxed some requirements for teacher certificates. It also allowed fuel haulers additional time. It is in effect through the COVID-19 emergency.

On Monday, April 6, the governor rescinded her fifth executive order and issued a stronger new eighth executive order. In summary, the behaviors she said should be followed are now required to be followed by every South Dakotan, their employers, any enclosed retail business that promotes public gatherings, health care organizations and local and municipal governments. It runs through May 31.

The governor on April 6 also issued a ninth executive order specifically for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, including Sioux Falls and neighboring communities such as Brandon, Dell Rapids, Tea, Harrisburg and Canton. It called for people older than age 65, and people with vulnerable health conditions, to stay at home or a place of residence “if possible” unless they were employed in a critical infrastructure job or were performing essential errands. It is to be in effect through April 27.

