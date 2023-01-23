PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement.

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HJR-5004 would ask voters to decide whether the State of South Dakota should be allowed to impose a work requirement on any eligible person “who is able-bodied.”

Among the 19 co-sponsors are House Republican leader Will Mortenson, Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck and Sen. John Wiik, who recently was chosen as the new chairman for the South Dakota Republican Party.

Venhuizen wrote about it Monday on Twitter: “South Dakota is great because of our strong work ethic, and I believe our state programs should incentivize and reward work.”

South Dakota voters approved the constitutional amendment 56-44% last November expanding Medicaid eligibility to people at or below 138% of the federal poverty level. The ballot measure failed in 29 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

The amendment included a provision that says, “The State of South Dakota may not impose greater or additional burdens or restrictions on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies, or practices on any person eligible under this section than on any person otherwise eligible for Medicaid under South Dakota law.”

Venhuizen told KELOLAND News, “In South Dakota, we have a strong work ethic and we believe people who can work should work.” He said the work-requirement would take effect only if voters approved it and the federal government allows it.

“It would be a further expression of the will of the people,” Venhuizen said.