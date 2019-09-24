South Dakota gambling panel to choose a new executive

PIERRE, S.D. — State government’s Commission on Gaming could formally announce its choice of a new executive secretary to oversee Deadwood gambling casinos and horse and dog racing in South Dakota.

Susan Christian, who is head of auditing for the panel, has been acting secretary since January when long-time secretary Larry Eliason retired.

The five commissioners hold their quarterly business meeting in Deadwood Tuesday morning. They voted unanimously at their June meeting to extend Christian’s interim appointment 90 days and then voted 3-2 to formally seek applicants.

Under state law, the governor appoints commission members. State law gives the commissioners authority to choose the executive secretary.

Christian’s current annual salary is $81,849.60.