South Dakota deaths rose during COVID-19 pandemic

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 1,496 people who died from COVID-19 in South Dakota in 2020 weren’t the only lives lost to the pandemic.

A state Department of Health report shows higher numbers of deaths from several other conditions.

There were 329 victims of diabetes, 42 more than any of preceding 10 years.

And there were 235 victims of chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, 50 more than any year in the previous decade.

There were also more deaths from unintentional injuries, a category that jumps around year to year. The 568 who died in 2020 were more than South Dakota saw in the previous decade.

Some of those trends continued in the first quarter of 2021.

From January through March this year, COVID-19 took another 213 lives. There were 132 deaths from unintentional injuries and 79 from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

There also were 59 suicides in the first three months of 2021. If that pace continues, South Dakota would shatter the 192 record set in 2017.

Overall, South Dakota’s death rates for October, November and December were the highest since at least 1960. COVID-19 deaths during those months were 231, 635 and 365,

Since the pandemic began in South Dakota in March 2020, through July 5, 2021, there have been 2,039 deaths among people with COVID-19 and 1,781 deaths caused by COVID-19