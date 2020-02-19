South Dakota courts want more to treat more, hire more officers and pay judges more

Chief Justice David Gilbertson (center) and Sen. Jim White exchanged greetings Wednesday before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations received the budget recommendation for South Dakota’s state courts system. Bob Mercer / KELOLAND News.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Unified Judicial System needs more than what the governor has requested to bring its budget into line with growing demands that already strain circuit courts, two South Dakota Supreme Court members told state lawmakers Wednesday.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations listened and sometimes asked questions during the presentation from Chief Justice David Gilbertson and Justice Steven Jensen.

Chief Justice David Gilbertson (center) and Sen. Jim White exchanged greetings Wednesday before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations received the budget recommendation for South Dakota’s state courts system. #KeloNews pic.twitter.com/PDjbmyWUtA — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) February 19, 2020

They outlined the court system’s budget priorities, including about $2 million more than Governor Kristi Noem’s recommended $59,146,045. The current budget is $58,301,098.

Topping their list is a point they and the governor agree on: $645,866 more to deliver drug and alcohol treatment. The budget currently has funding for 445 people. The increase would cover the unmet costs for the 557 who actually received treatment in 2019.

The chief justice said the system’s average cost per person needing help with drug or alcohol problems is about $8,000, compared to about $22,000 per year in a state penitentiary. He said the 557 have approximately 1,000 children, who would cost state government about $10,000 apiece if they were in outside care.

The court system also needs 20 additional court-services officers to oversee people on probation and do pre-sentencing reports for judges, Gilbertson said. There currently are 100 who work with about 9,000 adults and juveniles on probation. The governor recommended two.

That current ratio of about 90 per officer is nearly double the national recommendation of 50. The Legislature in 2013, acting on the recommendation of Gilbertson and then-Governor Dennis Daugaard, approved major reforms to South Dakota’s court and prison system through SB 70.

One of SB 70’s provisions lets circuit judges sentence the two lowest classes of felons to probation rather than to prison if they aren’t violent offenders, because the state’s system was at capacity. Gilbertson said Wednesday the presumptive-probation change resulted in about 20 percent more people on probation. The court system received six more service officers that year and two more in 2017.

Governor Noem’s budget recommendation in December called for two more court-services officers in Minnehaha and Pennington counties. Gilbertson said he originally planned to request seven more each year, over a span of three years for a total of 21, but decided to ask for 20. Legislators had encouraged the court system to seek the full 20.

“Probation is a bargain, if you’re looking at it purely as dollars and cents,” Gilbertson told lawmakers Wednesday. He probation costs about $3 per day, rather than paying 20 times as much per year to sentence someone to a prison system that remains full.

The 20 is based on a national group’s recommendation. Each court-services officer costs state government about $70,000 for salary and benefits.

Gilbertson said more officers would mean more frequent contact and better supervision. There could be more unannounced checks on people with a recent history of drug and alcohol problems and more spot checks with employers, schools and homes.

Not having enough officers increases the chances for people on probation to re-offend and in turn opens the door for judges being more likely to send the re-offenders to prison, according to Gilbertson.

Pay increase for judges?

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, noted that keeping three people on probation would save enough to cover the cost of the officer. “It’s very close,” Gilbertson replied.

One of the advances made during Gilbertson’s two decades as chief justice has been South Dakota’s adoption of drug, alcohol and veterans courts. He said Wednesday there likely won’t be any more added because populations in rural counties are too small to be cost-effective. He said the people served by the drug and alcohol courts in urban areas could be increased, however.

Gilbertson said getting 20 more officers would be the final piece. Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican who is one of the appropriations co-chairs, said adding the 20 would still leave South Dakota averaging about 75 offenders per officer, still well above the national recommendation of 50.

Replied Gilbertson, “I think we have some unique circumstances. We know our people.” He said South Dakota’s officers were “dedicated and efficient” and added that the court system’s people in the field said 20 would be enough.

Representative Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, asked if compensation was an issue for the officer. Gilbertson said it was “to some extent” but the more significant reasons for turnover were the increasing caseloads and dealing with people who were more dysfunctional.

Justice Jensen presented the request for 8 percent higher pay for circuit judges and five Supreme Court justices. The 44 circuit judges’ current salaries are $131,059 each, plus $2,000 for each presiding judge in the seven circuits, and the justices’ current salaries are $140,315 each, plus $2,000 for the chief justice.

South Dakota Supreme Court.

Jensen chairs the judges association compensation committee. He said the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, whose duties include screening and recommending people for the governor to consider appointing as a judge or justice, sent a letter in 2017 to the governor and legislative leaders expressing concern about the declining number and the quality of applicants.

Jensen said the qualifications commission also works to recruit judicial candidates but has found many senior-level who would be considered well qualified don’t want to finish their careers at the current pay levels for judges and justices. He said they learned that at least $150,000 or more would be needed.

South Dakota justices earn at least $30,000 less than they would in any neighboring state and circuit judges are about $23,000 under, according to Jensen.

The court system wanted to request 16 percent but low revenues coming into South Dakota’s state treasury last fall led to a decision to ask for 8 percent, which Jensen described as “a big step” that would cost about $600,000 statewide.

Jensen said state’s attorneys in some of the more-populated counties and some of the larger cities make about as much or more than circuit judges. Hunhoff said it was intriguing that because they are constitutional officer their salaries are set by law.

“So all judges receive the same compensation,” Jensen said.

State law requires that Supreme Court justices retire before they turn age 71. Gilbertson will need to step down before the Legislature opens the 2021 session. Senator Jim White, a Huron Republican, thanked Gilbertson for his leadership and dedication to South Dakota as the hearing came to a close.

The legislators stood and applauded, as did others in the room. “You don’t take this job for the compensation,” Gilbertson replied. “It’s been an enjoyable experience for me. I tried to do the best I could.”

He said he was grateful to the citizens for the opportunity to serve them as a circuit judge and a Supreme Court justice.

Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, noted the chief justice often used scriptural references in his State of the Judiciary speeches to the Legislature. Gilbertson said his father was a minister and watched, from the House chamber gallery, the messages he could.

“We will miss you,” Peterson told the chief justice. “I don’t know if you’ll miss us, but we will miss you.”