South Dakota Constitution says governor names replacement if a state elected office goes vacant

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem hasn’t asked the South Dakota House of Representatives to start an impeachment proceeding against state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, one of her top aides said Sunday night.

“This report is false. This has nothing to do with our office,” senior policy advisor Maggie Seidel told KELOLAND News.

Asked whether the governor had any knowledge whether House Republicans were discussing impeachment, Seidel replied, “I’d suggest you talk to the House members.”

House Speaker Spencer Gosch told KELOLAND News later Sunday night, “At this point in time, no conversations have been had.”

The car Ravnsborg was driving September 12, 2020, struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever of Highmore, as Boever walked in the dark on the shoulder of US 14 at the west edge of Highmore.

Hyde County deputy state’s attorney Emily Sovell announced Thursday that Ravnsborg was charged with three 2nd-class misdemeanors:

— Operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device;

— Lane driving; and

— Careless driving.

Sovell said Thursday that Ravnsborg’s two cell phones were locked for more than a minute before the crash. That means they weren’t being used when Ravnsborg ran Boever over.

State Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said Ravnsborg was distracted at the time of the crash but didn’t explain how.

During the months since his death, the governor held several brief news conferences to provide updates about the state investigation and answered questions from reporters on several occasions.

After the prosecutor’s announcement Thursday, Noem posted a message on Twitter. It said, “My heart goes out to Joseph Boever’s family. I am not going to comment on the specifics of Ms. Sovell’s decision. I am directing the Department of Public Safety to share additional details of the investigation with the public within the next week.”

Ravnsborg has continued to work since the crash. He told several reporters at the state Capitol on December 6 that he wasn’t guilty of any crime.

The South Dakota Constitution specifically addresses impeachment in Article XVI. The governor and other state and judicial officers are subject to impeachment for “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.” The steps are:

First, the House of Representatives has sole power of impeachment, with a concurrence from a majority of elected members. That would be 36 of the current 70 representatives.

There also is this provision: “No officer shall exercise the duties of his office after he shall have been impeached and before his acquittal.” In Ravnsborg’s instance, that would mean he would need to take a leave of absence.

Second, the Senate would then hold a trial, with a 2/3 majority needed to find the accused guilty. That would 24 of the current 35 senators.

The impeachment article also says “judgment in such cases shall not extend further than to removal from office and disqualification to hold any office of trust or profit under the state. The person accused whether convicted or acquitted shall nevertheless be liable to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment according to law.”

Third, the governor would have the sole power to name the replacement. Article IV of the South Dakota Constitution lists the governor’s powers in section 3 and includes this sentence: “Whenever a vacancy occurs in any office and no provision is made by the Constitution or laws for filling such vacancy, the Governor shall have the power to fill such vacancy by appointment.”