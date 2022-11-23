PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six of South Dakota’s smaller communities will receive grants from the state Transportation Commission for improving local access.

DeSmet, Salem, Kimball and Parkston will get the maximum $600,000 apiece. Dell Rapids and Volga will each get $450,000.

They scored the highest of 19 applicants with populations below 5,000 seeking community-access grants.

The commission also awarded an agribusiness grant of $216,000 to Sverdrup Township in Minnehaha County for roadway improvements to Driftwood Dairy.

David Kelly, director of transportation for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, told the commission at its meeting Tuesday that the application process was unfair to tribes.

Commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell suggested that DOT staff review the scoring system to ensure it’s working properly.

“There’s always going to be people who feel bad, no matter what we do,” Vehle said.