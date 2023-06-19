PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — About 300 teachers and other educators attended the K-12 civics and history summit that the South Dakota Department of Education hosted last week, according to a spokesperson.

The three-day conference at the Sioux Falls Convention Center included free lodging and for many participants $300 stipends.

The summit was the one of several events the department is rolling out after new social studies standards were adopted earlier this year.

Deputy secretary Mary Stadick-Smith said that a mix of teachers from elementary, middle and high schools attended the conference.

“It was meant to paint a broad brushstroke with opportunities for educators to get excited, or reinvigorated, about the teaching of these important subjects, and to provide opportunities for educators to collaborate with one another,” Stadick-Smith told KELOLAND News.

She said the department plans to use feedback from the event in shaping future steps.

Sessions covered topics such as using national symbols and monuments as forms of historical and civic information, civic education in elementary literature, using primary sources in the classroom, and resources for teaching the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards, she said.

Coming next are department-hosted road trips to historical sites in eastern and western South Dakota. Those tours July 17-21 include free lodging and $750 stipends to full participants.