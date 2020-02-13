South Dakota businesses must accept tribal IDs, state Senate says

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO pierre capitol building

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Identification cards issued by tribal governments would be valid at South Dakota businesses under a measure unanimously approved Thursday by the state Senate.

“This is strictly about acts of commerce using tribal ID cards,” Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission said. He is a Rosebud Sioux tribal member.

He asked why tribal IDs are recognized by governments but aren’t uniformly recognized by businesses.

Senator Jordan Youngberg, a Madison Republican, asked how tribes validate dates of birth.

Heinert said tribal members must use their state-issued birth certificates and prove, by blood, four generations of tribal heritage.

“So we have a very distinct track of who we are,” Heinert said.

Youngberg asked for other senators to support the bill. The vote was 31-0.

SB 146 now goes to the House of Representatives for further action.

The bill includes this statement: “Reasonable reliance upon a tribal identification card as proof of age of the purchaser or the recipient of an age-restricted product is a complete defense to any action brought against a person for the sale or distribution of a product that is subject to state or federal age-related purchase and possession restrictions.”

That would cover activities such as purchasing or possessing alcohol and tobacco and various forms of legal gambling.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss