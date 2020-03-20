South Dakota board on state universities changes April meeting date and place

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 situation has led the group that governs South Dakota’s public universities to rework its April meeting.

The state Board of Regents now plans to meet Wednesday, April 1, in Pierre, rather than April 1-2 in Aberdeen.

Regents communications director Janelle Toman confirmed the changes Friday.

Final decisions were pending on starting time and location, according to Toman.

She said the two-day meeting will be condensed to a one-day format, with regents sitting down in Pierre and others connecting remotely.

“We are adjusting our regular board agenda for April to accommodate fewer items, with a focus on the top-priority items,” Toman said.

The new agenda will be posted at sdbor.edu.

She said the shift was a response to the COVID-19 illness spreading through South Dakota and around the globe, and to guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The regents would try to follow the CDC’s suggested 10-person limit for gatherings, according to Toman.

The meeting comes in the wake of news that Paul Beran will be stepping down at the board’s request as executive director for the regents system.

South Dakota’s governor appoints the regents. They oversee South Dakota State University at Brookings, University of South Dakota at Vermillion, Dakota State University at Madison, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology at Rapid City, Black Hills State University at Spearfish, Northern State University at Aberdeen, Black Hills State University-Rapid City, and USD Community College for Sioux Falls.

The regents also oversee the School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls and the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen that serve K-12 students.