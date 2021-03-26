South Dakota board adopts changes to K-12 standards for career and technical education

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some K-12 standards might be changing for South Dakota schools in the area of career and technical education.

State government’s Board of Education Standards adopted the revisions Friday. The panel met at Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City and by teleconference.

The Legislature’s rules review committee will next decide whether the board followed the correct process. State law requires the board to hold four public hearings within one year before changing any standards. The meeting Friday was the board’s fourth hearing on the changes. Most state boards and commissions have to hold one public hearing.

The Legislature in 2012 was nearly unanimous in passing the requirement brought by retired school teacher Jim Bolin. It said in part, “The purpose of the hearings is to give members of the public the opportunity to provide input to the board on whether the standards being proposed through the initiative should be adopted in South Dakota. The board shall conduct at least one of the public hearings in each of the following cities: Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls.”

The law came in response to the state board in late 2010 putting South Dakota schools on the controversial Common Core standards. The law was later softened but the requirement of four hearings stayed. Four of the lawmakers who led the push for the 2012 law still serve in the Legislature: Bolin, Brock Greenfield, Charlie Hoffman and Phil Jensen

The board Friday approved changes proposed for eight clusters:

Architecture and construction

Education and training

Foundational career and technical education

Information technology

Law, public safety, security and corrections.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

Physical education

Educational technology