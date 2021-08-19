South Dakota airports are in line for federal funding

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The second phase of the new terminal building at the Watertown airport received a go-ahead Thursday from the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

The Federal Aviation Administration will provide an estimated $10,235,795 for it. Watertown’s local share is $1,187,921.

Three other projects approved Thursday will be fully funded by FAA.

  • Aberdeen, purchase of a snow-removal blower and deicing truck, $970,000.
  • Miller, design, rehabilitation and expansion of a hangar taxilane, $765,000.
  • Wall, design, reconstruction and lengthening of runway 12/30 including taxiway connector and runway lights, $270,000.

Jon Becker from the state aeronautics office said the Watertown project includes other features including parking lot work and another building.

Wall has been through a lengthy environmental process, according to Becker.

“It definitely needs a new runway,” he said.

