South Dakota agency is preparing for floods

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has started a weekly update on spring flooding.

Spokesman Tony Mangan said the information will go to news organizations for their use.

The first came out Friday afternoon. It included a conditions map and a citizens guide.

Courtesy of NWS

“It may be winter now, but many people are already thinking about the potential of spring flooding in South Dakota,” Mangan said in the media advisory.

The department includes the state Division of Emergency Management that oversees disaster response.