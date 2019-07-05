South Dakota ag summit features governor, deputy USDA secretary and feedlot advice

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two-day South Dakota agricultural summit in Sioux Falls next week brings together some high-profile talent.

State Agriculture Secretary Kim Vanneman delivers remarks to open the event Wednesday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Presentations follow on what’s driving agriculture in the year ahead, what the Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s Joe Fiala wants producers to know about livestock development projects, and a presentation by U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Censky.

The Thursday agenda starts with Roxi Beck from the Center for Food Integrity talking about three steps to explain agriculture to “eaters.” South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn is next with a look at opportunities that challenges present in agriculture.

A panel discussion on the next generation of producers follows featuring Governor Kristi Noem as moderator. The governor presents the South Dakota agricultural ambassador award at the noon luncheon Thursday.

The 2019 recipient is Paul Casper, a Lake Preston farmer who’s been a leader in development and promotion of South Dakota’s soybean production. South Dakota farmers harvested a state record 257 million bushels of soybeans in 2018, a 6 percent increase.

Kicking off the event Wednesday morning will be a tour of the SAB Biotherapeutics headquarters at Sioux Falls. The final event Thursday afternoon is a town hall on emerald ash borers at the Premier Center.

Advance registration for the event remains open.