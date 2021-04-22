South Dakota adds draw dates for two lottos

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Powerball could soon have three drawings per week and Lucky for Life would be drawn daily under changes approved Thursday by the South Dakota Lottery Commission.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee has final say, possibly at a May 10 meeting.

Normally the lawmakers can send back a rule proposal because they don’t like it or the process wasn’t correctly followed, but in this instance there won’t be much time, if any, for such a move. That’s because multiple states offer the two games.

Lawmakers would face the prospect of South Dakota having to drop out of one or both if the changes aren’t accepted.

Numbers for Lucky for Life currently are drawn Mondays and Thursdays. They would switch to everyday July 19.

Powerball currently has drawings Wednesdays and Saturdays. Mondays would be added August 23. A Double Play feature also would be added as a Powerball option.

The South Dakota Lottery’s executive director, Norm Lingle, was the only person to testify at the public hearing Thursday. No one from the public submitted written comments.

The proposed changes are estimated to increase the lottery’s net revenue about $420,000 per year, according to Lingle. He said commissions that are paid to retailers for selling winning tickets would go up an estimated $89,000.

Commission member Jamie Huizenga of Pierre sought to confirm his understanding of the situation.

“The way it looks, we’re either in or out – is that fair to say?” he asked.

Lingle said that was true: “We would have to stop selling those games.”

Replied Huizenga, “It’s not like a buffet line, where we can pick and choose which days. We’re either in or out.”

South Dakota’s three other lotto games are Mega Millions, Lotto America and Dakota Cash.