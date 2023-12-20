SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five more trust companies now call South Dakota home.

That’s according to a presentation delivered on Wednesday to the state Banking Commission.

There are now 72 public trust companies registered to do business here, state Banking Division director Bret Afdahl told the commission. He said private trusts remained steady at 48.

Those compare to 41 public and 13 private in 2013.

Assets of trusts based in South Dakota totaled more than $607 billion in 2021, setting another record. Their total value declined approximately 3% in 2022 to $590.2 billion. The 2023 numbers will be released in the coming months.

Afdahl reported that South Dakota Trust Company was acquired this year by JTC (Jersey Trust Company). South Dakota law requires that most information about trust companies, such as their clients, be kept confidential.

South Dakota Trust Company on its website says it has $140 billion in assets under administration from 54 countries and 47 states, including more than 100 billionaire and 360 centimillionaire clients. JTC issued a statement regarding the $270 million acquisition that said SDTC had more than “1,700 high net worth and ultra-high net worth family clients.”

“They intend to run them as separate entities,” Afdahl said about the purchase. “Our (regulatory) part of it is done. So it is under new ownership.”

The division now has 15 bank examiners and 15 trust examiners, with one additional trust examiner position in the process of being filled and an additional trust examiner slot that is open.

Afdahl said the trust-side expansion reflects growth. “It’s a hard market,” he said.

Commission chair Jeff Erickson of Sioux Falls praised the division for its recruitment and retention, “This is very good. You’re to be commended,” Erickson told Afdahl and other staff members.

The division operates offices in Pierre and Sioux Falls. Many of South Dakota’s banks and trusts have main locations in Sioux Falls.

“I have no idea where we’d be without this (Sioux Falls) office,” Afdahl said. Regarding Pierre, he said, “It’s a lot harder to fill there.”