South Dakota 911 system gets $3.45 million from companies in settlement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state 911 Coordination Board came out of a closed-door session Tuesday and approved a settlement for $3.45 million from three companies that formerly provided emergency telephone services throughout South Dakota.

NextGen Communications Inc. and TeleCommunication Systems Inc., based in Annapolis, Maryland, and Comtech Telecommunications Corp., of Wilmington, Delaware, have 21 days to pay the board, according to the stipulation.

28 public-service answering points for communities and counties throughout South Dakota will share $200,000 of the settlement. The remainder will be deposited in the state 911 account.

Paul Bachand represented the 911 board. He is a Pierre lawyer who previously worked in the state Office of Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney office for South Dakota.

Marty Jackley, a Pierre lawyer who previously was state Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, signed the agreement for the companies.

Also signing were Kent Hellebust for NextGen and TeleCommunication Systems, and Michael Porcelain, chief operating officer for Comtech.

TeleCommunication Systems and various state officials had signed a 60-month contract in December 2014 that was to be worth nearly $33 million.

The settlement Tuesday came 10 months after the board switched back to CenturyLink as South Dakota’s 911 provider and six months after the board brought a lawsuit against the three companies.

The suit alleged the companies were responsible for a series of 911 failures in October 2018 and December 2018 that led dispatch centers to leave the companies’ system.

The board operates as an arm of the state Department of Public Safety.

South Dakota completed on February 26 the first phase of the change to an Internet-based system for transmitting data and communications when the Brookings PSAP migrated.

“There’s just a few minor things the technicians are still working on,” Maria King, the state 911 program manager, said Tuesday. “We are pleased with the service we are getting.”

The next phase calls for 911 texting service and geospatial routing of calls, according to King. “It’s all going smoothly,” she said.

Ted Rufledt Jr., a board member whose director of budget and technology for the Pennington County 911 center, singled out Bell’s efforts — “You did a fantastic job,” he said – and said CenturyLink did “a fantastic job too.”

Bell said CenturyLink brought in engineers and trainers from other states to help with the transition.

The initial five-year contract with CenturyLink would be worth more than $34 million to the company over its potential lifetime.

State government raises money for the emergency system through surcharges on various types of phone services.

The lawsuit alleged that NextGen Communications began in 2015 to fail to provide satisfactory service.

The first trouble apparent to the public came the morning of December 14, 2016, when Canton, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown dispatch centers weren’t able to answer 911 calls.

That afternoon, the same problem hit Deadwood, Huron, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown.

There were more outages in March and April of 2017, according to the lawsuit.

State government withheld payment in May 2017 but oversaw conversion of the locally-managed dispatch centers to the contractor’s new system in mid-2018.

The new system didn’t work long. Nineteen dispatch centers in eastern South Dakota found October 15-16 they couldn’t process 911 calls.

“No alarms existed or sounded to indicate that the PSAPs in eastern South Dakota could not receive 9-1-1 calls,” the suit said.

CenturyLink stepped in and started routing 911 calls to administrative phone lines at those centers.

Affected were Bon Homme, Brown County, Central South Dakota (Pierre), Charles Mix County, Clay Area, Huron Police, Lake County, Lincoln County, Marshall County, Miner County, Mitchell Regional, Moody County, North Central Regional (Mobridge), Roberts County, Spink County, Union County, Watertown, Winner (through Sioux Falls) and Yankton, according to the lawsuit.

Western South Dakota’s 911 service blacked out October 27. Unable to receive 911 calls that day were dispatch centers based in Butte County, Custer County, Fall River County, Lawrence County, Meade County, Pennington County and Spearfish Police.

Charles Mix, Moody County and Watertown lost 911 service December 16.

All left the new NextGen system, according to the lawsuit.