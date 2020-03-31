Some South Dakota anti-pollution funds shifting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Money that was to be used for research at South Dakota State University on water-borne bacteria will now flow instead into helping restore more of the Big Sioux River watershed.

Members of a state board that helps recommend how federal 319 funds are spread among South Dakota projects learned about it Tuesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program deals with runoff and other non-point sources of pollution.

Kris Dozark oversees the 319 administration for the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

He said the department had planned to send $295,000 to the state university at Brookings for a project on E. coli in stream sediments.

The primary researcher however recently accepted a different job outside South Dakota, Dozark told state Board of Water and Natural Resources members Tuesday.

Because of the vacancy, DENR didn’t sign the contract, he said.

The department steered the money instead to the Big Sioux River watershed project, specifically its fourth segment.

In other 319 news about South Dakota, the department distributed $26,000 of extra funds to its staff and $83,000 of extra funds to the Belle Fourche River watershed project’s segment nine.

The department also proposed putting $100,000 more apiece into segment two of the soil health improvement and planning project and the South Dakota nonpoint source information and education project’s segment six.