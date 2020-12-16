Some S.D. lawmakers decide to make second attempt at new Oceti Sakowin-based schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State legislators will get another chance in January to let a handful of schools teach American Indian students in their indigenous languages about their indigenous cultures as part of South Dakota’s K-12 system.

The Legislature’s State Tribal Relations Committee recommended 10-0 Tuesday that the Oceti Sakowin-based education act be offered in the 2021 session that opens January 12.

“This is the Lazarus bill,” remarked Republican Senator VJ Smith of Brookings, referring to a famous person in the Bible who miraculously rose from the dead.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission worked on it with members of Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s administration during the 2020 session. Their final product won 35-0 in the Senate, only to be surprisingly killed 9-5 by the House Education Committee.

For the coming session the measure will have the panel’s support. “It helps if it’s committee sponsored,” said Representative Shawn Bordeaux, a Mission Democrat.

Heinert, who will take the Senate lead again, and Bordeaux, the committee’s chairman, are Rosebud Sioux tribal members. On the House side, another Democrat will be out front, Representative Peri Pourier of Pine Ridge, an Oglala Lakota tribal member.

The concept calls for up to four schools to immerse students in the Oceti Sakowin standards that are part of South Dakota’s curriculum. Each school would be within an existing K-12 school system. It’s an experiment in trying to bridge an achievement gap.

“The vision to me is an opportunity for children to learn in their own language in their own way in a strong foundation of who they are as people,” Heinert said. He added, “I think we’re on the cusp of something truly meaningful in this state.”