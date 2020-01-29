Some legislators seek closer look at incomes of South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some state lawmakers want to make South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission members prove they meet a qualification that’s been in state law for decades.

The governor appoints the commission’s eight members.

HB 1111 would require an applicant to file a financial interest statement with the chief lawyer for the Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The bill aims at the four farmer-rancher slots on the commission. The Legislature in 1994 specifically required that people in those seats derive “at least two-thirds of their gross annual income from crop or livestock production or both.”

The person in one of those slots would have to step off the commission if the qualification wasn’t met.

Representative Herman Otten, a Lennox Republican, is prime sponsor of the 2020 legislation. Of the 11 lawmakers whose names are on it, one — Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Parade Democrat — lists his occupation as a farmer and rancher. Otten is in construction.

The bill was introduced Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

Otten is the former mayor of Tea and served the 2017-18 sessions as chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee that handles many Game, Fish and Parks bills. He has served on the committee all eight years he’s been in the House.