Solar developer seeks permit for western S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulators have received an application for another project designed to convert the rays of the sun into earthly electricity.

Geronimo Energy proposes to construct Wild Springs Solar on about 1,500 acres spread just south of New Underwood in Pennington County.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has scheduled the first public discussion about the project at the state level for its May 26 meeting.

Parties seeking to formally intervene in the docket have until 5 p.m. CT July 14 to file.

A map of the ‘lazy-L’-shaped layout shows the project would be on properties of a few landowners.

According to the application, the solar farm would interconnect to the nearby New Underwood substation owned and operated by Western Area Power Administration.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative has agreed to buy the 128 megawatts that could be produced from the $190 million project.

Geronimo Energy expects a workforce of about 150 during construction and a four-person crew to manage the place after it’s built.

The company, based in Bloomington, Minnesota, received a South Dakota permit in 2018 for the Crocker Wind project in Clark County.

State regulators approved a permit in February for South Dakota’s first commercial solar-conversion facility, Lookout Solar Park in Oglala Lakota County.