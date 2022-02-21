PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Is the state and federal holiday today Presidents’ Day, as South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed in a tweet on her official Twitter account this morning? Or is it Presidents Day, as she said in the text of the same tweet? Or is President’s Day, as the governor proclaimed in a different tweet on her personal account four minutes earlier?

What’s more (or less), South Dakota state law doesn’t actually mention the word ‘president’ or ‘presidents’ regarding the holiday today.

State law only says the third Monday in February is “the anniversary of the birthdays of Lincoln and Washington.”

The federal Office of Personnel Management on its official 2022 holiday schedule simply lists Monday, February 21, as ‘Washington’s Birthday**’ and has a footnote.

It says, “This holiday is designated as ‘Washington’s Birthday’ in section 6103(a) of title 5 of the United States Code, which is the law that specifies holidays for Federal employees. Though other institutions such as state and local governments and private businesses may use other names, it is our policy to always refer to holidays by the names designated in the law.“

Regardless, state and federal government offices are officially closed for business on Monday.