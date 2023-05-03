PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As of mid-day Wednesday, the state Department of Legislative Audit hadn’t received any proposals from contractors interested in analyzing South Dakota’s Family Support 360 program and Shared Living program.

The state Department of Human Services oversees both. They are under scrutiny from state lawmakers in response to complaints about their operations.

Family Support 360 helps people with physical and intellectual disabilities live independently in their communities. Shared Living is for adults with physical and intellectual disabilities who live in a private home or a family home.

The Legislature added $200,000 to the Department of Legislative Audit budget to look into the matter. The Legislature’s Executive Board then directed state Auditor General Russ Olson to prepare a request for proposals.

Olson told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee on Wednesday that the RFP was assembled with the consultation of the Human Services Department and a representative of the governor’s office. The RFP was posted April 3. He said one interested party asked questions and the answers were posted. The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, May 5.

“As of an hour ago,” Olson told the committee Wednesday afternoon, “I had not received any proposals at this time.”

May 19 is the anticipated decision date for the award.

Republican Rep. Mike Derby, the panel’s co-chair, asked what happens if no bid is received or the bid is rejected. Olson said he would evaluate the process to determine the reason and might have to extend or re-issue the RFP. He added that he would discuss that with state Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh and the governor’s representative.

“We certainly hope we don’t get to that point,” Olson said. He noted that the RFP was written to allow room for negotiation so that it wouldn’t have to be re-issued.

Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck, who led the request for the study, thanked the various parties in the discussions and told Olson he had “full confidence” that “a couple” of proposals would be submitted.

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen asked that the appropriators receive status updates, because the committee’s next scheduled meeting is in July.

“I will certainly do that,” Olson said.