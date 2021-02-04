Small producers block House attempt to alter definition of agricultural land in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would redefine the criteria for classifying land as agricultural for tax purposes failed Thursday in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The reason? The proposed changes could increase property taxes for producers who have less than 10 acres.

But after HB 1085 fell two ‘yes’ votes short, 34-35, Republican sponsor Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood gave notice of his intent to reconsider. That means he’ll need at least 36 of the 70 representatives to agree he should get a second chance.

The strong 10-2 recommendation from the House Taxation Committee earlier in the week didn’t carry as much weight down on the House floor Thursday. Chaffee said in his closing remarks that a career spent wrestling over land values and property taxes took a toll.

“Unfortunately property tax is a full-body contact sport. There’s winners and losers,” said Chaffee, who before retirement was Meade County’s director of equalization, deciding how much properties were worth for tax purposes. “I don’t like property tax. I never did. I spent 35 years hating it.”

The first opponent Thursday was Representative Scott Odenbach. The Spearfish Republican warned the proposal would raise taxes on “a bunch” of small producers. He gave the example of one grower who pays $175 a year but told Odenbach he would face $1,000 if Chaffee’s bill became law.

“I’ve had emails from people all over,” Odenbach said. He added, “There’s a lot of ways to be in ag and it doesn’t mean we all farm 3,000 acres.”

Representative Hugh Bartels supported the changes. “I think it’s a fairness issue,” the Watertown Republican, a retired banker, said. “If it’s going to be a farm, it should be a living farm,”

Representative John Mills, a rural Volga Republican who’s a construction and real estate developer, said he didn’t hear “a clear problem” idenified. “The little guy needs our help here to pay attention to this one,” Mills said.

Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican who farms, asked Chaffee to explain the phrase “principal use” of a property. Chaffee gave the example of a seven-acre piece of rural land with a house and said the principal use would appear to be residential rather than agricultural. “I’m not saying these businesses have to stop producing ag,” Chaffee said.

The issue even split the two House Democrat leaders. Oren Lesmeister, a rancher from the Parade area who holds the assistant role, said the current system encourages people to compete with traditional farmers and ranchers. “Somewhere there needs to be a line drawn in the sand here,” Lesmeister said.

But the head of the Democrats caucus, Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, disagreed with his seatmate. “Big producers, little producers, who is who?” Smith said, He spoke in favor of keeping the system in place for the sake of protecting small growers. “They’re working hard on a small piece of ground to get as much out of it as they can,” Smith said.

Representative Tim Goodwin, a rural Rapid City Republican and retired U.S. Army officer, said the Legislature should keep in mind that two crops, industrial hemp and medical marijuana, are now legal in South Dakota. “I think we need to wait and see what’s going to happen,” Goodwin said.