Small price rises ahead at SD public campuses

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Tuition and mandatory fees will go up about 1% for students taking courses at South Dakota’s six state universities during the coming academic year.

The state Board of Regents made the decision Tuesday during a hybrid meeting held at Northern State University and by teleconference.

That comes after a zero increase for the current school year and a 3.4% hike for the previous one.

Regent Pam Roberts said Tuesday the board was trying to meet the interest by legislators and the governor in keeping South Dakota’s public universities affordable for students.

There was no other discussion among board members.

On-campus housing rates increase 2.4%, with variations at a few campuses. Food service goes up 2.5%.

The average cost for an undergrad taking 30 credits of courses over two semesters and living on campus in the coming academic year will be:

Black Hills State (Spearfish) $16,065, up 1.6%.

Dakota State (Madison) $17,056.60, up 2.2%.

Northern State (Aberdeen) $16,450, up 1.6%.

School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City) $17,671, up 1.6%.

South Dakota State (Brookings) $16,538.50, up 1.6%.

University of South Dakota (Vermillion) $17,644, up 1.6%.