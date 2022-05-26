PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission on Thursday approved low bids from contractors on six highway projects, including two where the only bids received were much more expensive than had been estimated.

The four that were slightly above or below estimates included:

Cold milling, resurfacing and other work on SD 15 for 25 miles between the Grant/Roberts county line to west of I-29. Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg, Minnesota, was lowest of four bidders at $8,672,072.78. The estimate was $8,479,910.45.

Pavement restoration on various routes in Minnehaha and Miner counties. Interstate Improvement Inc. of Faribault, Minnesota, was lowest of three bidders at $3,953,697.43. The estimate was $4,279,753.15.

Installing durable pavement marking on 67 miles of various routes in Gregory, Jackson, Lyman, Mellette, Todd and Tripp counties. Traffic Solutions Company of Black Hawk was the lowest of three bidders at $185,920.90. The estimate was $209,359.60.

Rout and seal work on 14 miles at various locations in Corson County. Roadway Services Inc. of Fargo, North Dakota, was lowest of three bidders at $58,938.82. The estimate was $73,214.50.

The commission discussed but approved a $560,036.20 bid from Subsurface Inc. of Moorhead, Minnesota, to clean metal culverts at 16 locations, mostly along sloughs, in Brown, Day and Marshall counties. The bid was 60% above the $349,597.10 estimate.

Sam Weisgram from the state Department of Transportation recommended that the bid be accepted because there didn’t seem to be any savings possible by re-letting the project.

“We expect to see quite a bit of corrosion,” Weisgram said. “Somewhat of a difficult project with the standing water.”

Commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell said that normally he’d be questioning such a high bid from a single contractor but he would agree this time. “We all know what water does to the base of the roads, and the longer we wait, the worse it gets,” he said.

The commission also accepted a $492,475.70 bid from Muth Electric of Mitchell to install roadway lighting along US 18 on the east side of Mission. The sole bid was 24% above the $396,030.85 estimate. Weisgram recommended that the bid be approved, given market conditions and remote location with no viable option to improve results by re-letting.