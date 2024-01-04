PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel has awarded millions of dollars in financing to 10 communities and water systems for projects, including at Sioux Falls and Watertown.

The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources took the actions on Thursday.

Sioux Falls received a $61 million loan to install nine miles of bigger pipe between a pump station and the city’s water-reclamation plant. Combined with a previous round of improvements and upgrades, the system is expected to more than double in capacity. Loan terms are 3% for 20 years.

Sioux Falls has pledged $5.2 million of local funding, with $3.6 million to come from neighboring Brandon.

Watertown received a $25 million loan for work on its wastewater collection and treatment systems, including equipment improvements, lift station upgrades and replacing and lining pipes. Loan terms are 3.25% for 30 years.

The work is part of a $60.7 million package. Watertown plans to use $3.7 million from the city’s share of federal COVID-19 aid, along with a $12.2 million state grant from COVID-19 funds, and a previous $19.8 million state loan.

Other water-financing recipients Thursday were Geddes, Hecla, Humboldt, Lead, Valley Springs, Davison Rural Water System, Hanson Rural Water System and Spring Creek-Cow Creek Sanitary District. You can read more about those here.

Southeast Council of Governments received a $100,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant for its regional revolving loan fund program. According to the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the funding will allow the council to provide low-interest loans for solid waste management and recycling projects in the region.