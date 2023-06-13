DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulators are taking action against a Sioux Falls businessman who allegedly collected more than $1.4 million in premiums from universities for insuring athletes against injuries, including for 625 South Dakota athletes, but didn’t remit the payments to the insurance companies.

The state Commission on Gaming on Tuesday revoked the Deadwood gambling license that had been issued to Gary Aaron King. He didn’t appear at the hearing and wasn’t represented. No one spoke on his behalf.

“We do not allege there has been a violation of a gaming-related rule,” the commission’s attorney, Doug Abraham, said during the hearing.

Three different rules allowed the Gaming Commission to take disciplinary action against King. Those included failure to comply with state laws, engaging in dishonesty or fraudulent conduct, and revocation or suspension of another license.

King previously had been part of several limited-liability companies that had ownership interest in the Midnight Star casino in Deadwood and were licensed by the commission. King was listed on an application by Midnight Star to the Deadwood Historic District Commission regarding outdoor accent lighting in December 2022. The commission had licensed King at a special meeting in February 2022 as a director for Rushmore Gaming LLC as part of the company’s sports-wagering application.

Abraham said Tuesday that the commission’s staff initially looked at also taking action against gaming licenses held by various limited-liability companies in which King was a member. Abraham said the staff instead allowed the LLCs to drop King.

“That’s why you don’t see anything in regard to the corporate entities before the commission today,” Abraham said.

The commission had granted King what’s known as a key-employee gaming license. The commission revoked it Tuesday. The decision came after a closed-door executive session to discuss the matter. State law defines a key employee as “any executive, employee, or agent of a gaming licensee having the power to exercise a significant influence over a decision concerning any part of the operation of a gaming licensee.”

The gaming-license discipline followed a decision signed March 10 by state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman revoking the resident insurance producer license that had been issued to King by the state Division of Insurance. Secretary Hultman also revoked the business entity license that had been issued to Cypress Risk Management, a Sioux Falls business where King was chief executive officer.

King didn’t appear at the March 8 hearing and wasn’t represented. Cypress Risk Management wasn’t represented, either. Jason Smith, a Sioux Falls attorney, filed a statement of resignation as registered agent for Cypress Risk Management dated June 5.

The state Division of Insurance called two former Cypress Rick Management employees as witnesses at the March 8 hearing: former vice president of sales Monique Palmieri-Wilson and former vice president of operations and national sales Joshua Miller. Their duties didn’t include handling remission of premiums to insurance companies or managing general agents.

A civil lawsuit has been filed over the insurance matter.