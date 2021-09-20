Sioux Falls man gets prison for wire fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old Sioux Falls man convicted of wire fraud has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars and a very large amount of restitution.

Richard Harkness received the sentence last week from U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier. In addition to the federal prison time, followed by three years of supervised release, Harkness must pay $738,557.34 to Hoegemeyer Hybrids (formerly Curry Seed Company), as well as a $100 special assessment to the federal crime victims fund.

Harkness pleaded guilty on June 21, according to the acting U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, Dennis Holmes.

He said Harkness was a sales manager for Curry Seed in Elk Point and on multiple occasions, starting in 2010 through September 2018, Harkness received checks from customers meant for Curry Seed. He deposited some of the checks into accounts he controlled and used for his personal purposes.

Harkness will be allowed to self-surrender by October 12. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Hoffman was the prosecutor.