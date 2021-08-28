Sioux Falls man didn’t tell truth to gun seller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to federal prison for lying on an application to purchase a firearm.

Zachary Taylors Bobbs, 36, of Sioux Falls received a 30-month sentence for the false statement. When he gets out, he faces three years of supervised release. He also must pay a $100 assessment. He pleaded guilty June 1.

According to a statement from Dennis Holmes, the acting U.S. attorney for South Dakota, Bobbs knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer on November 8, 2019.

“Bobbs falsely indicated on ATF Form 4473 that he had never been convicted of a felony and that he had never been convicted of a domestic violence when, in fact, he had been convicted of both,” the statement said.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier delivered the sentence this week. Deputy chief John Haak prosecuted the case.