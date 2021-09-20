Sioux Falls legislative redistricting meeting set

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Senate and House committees drawing new boundaries for South Dakota’s 35 legislative-election districts plan a special subcommittee meeting for Sioux Falls and surrounding area.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, September 28, at 6 p.m. CT, in room 303 of the HUB Building at Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Avenue, in Sioux Falls.

Heading the meeting are Senator Jim Bolin, who served on a similar committee 10 years ago, and Representative Kent Peterson, the House Republican leader. They are vice chairs for the Senate and House panels.

Others on the Sioux Falls subcommittee are senators Casey Crabtree and Kyle Schoenfish and representatives Jon Hansen and Bethany Soye.

The subcommittee will present and discuss proposals for how far the potential districts for Sioux Falls should reach and proposals for the boundaries of those districts in and around Sioux Falls.

The Legislature plans to meet in special session November 8-9 to adopt a plan for South Dakota. Lawmakers are required to do draw election districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census has been completed.

People planning to submit written testimony on the potential Sioux Falls districts must send it in advance so the subcommittee members have it at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

The address for written testimony is Legislative Research Council, 500 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, 57501. The LRC fax number is 605-773-4576.

The House and Senate redistricting committees looked at three possible outlines for the Sioux Falls area during their September 9 joint meeting. The proposals came from Senator Bolin, Senator Crabtree and Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican.

Lawmakers are considering another district for Sioux Falls and its neighboring area because of population growth in comparison to the rest of South Dakota. There currently are ten districts for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities: 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 25.

The two committee plan to meet again September 30 at the Capitol in Pierre at 10 a.m. CT. Agendas hadn’t been publicly posted yet as of 10 a.m. Monday.