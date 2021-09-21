Sioux Falls isn’t part of regents’ SB 55 meetings at South Dakota’s public-university campuses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that governs South Dakota’s public universities begins a series of meetings this week in campus communities to discuss results from a review process ordered by the Legislature.

The schedule however doesn’t include a stop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, where the state Board of Regents built a new campus, known then as University Center, in 2007.

The school, which has two student buildings and a research facility, now is called Community College of Sioux Falls. The University of South Dakota manages it.

The regents and their executive director, Brian Maher, plan to meet at the six traditional campuses to talk about Senate Bill 55.

The Legislature overwhelmingly passed it in 2020 as a way to force the universities and regents to look inside their operations for better ways to do things. One of the specific directives is a “review of the viability of the university centers.”

The regents had already ended their experiment at Capital University Center in Pierre. They previously had placed the Rapid City center under control of Black Hills State University at Spearfish and are now considering whether to change the name to West River Health Science University Center to reflect its new role as a training site for nurses.

SB 55 requires the regents to deliver a report no later than November 15, 2021, to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations and Governor Kristi Noem.

Janelle Toman is director of communications for the regents. Asked Tuesday why Sioux Falls wasn’t included on the schedule for the community meetings, Toman told KELOLAND News, “At this time, the outreach sessions are scheduled in the six communities where public universities are located. That doesn’t preclude a possibility of additional meetings at other locations in the future.”

The meetings, all of which start at 7 p.m. local time, start Thursday, September 23, at South Dakota State University in Brookings at Woster Celebration Hall, SDSU Alumni Center, 815 Medary Avenue.

The regents go to Madison on Tuesday, September 28, to Dakota State University, at Beacom Collaboration Center, 820 N. Washington Avenue.

The next night they are at Black Hills State University in Spearfish on Wednesday, September 29, at Joy Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center at BHSU, 1351 St. Joe Street.

On Tuesday, October 5, the regents will be at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, at the SD Mines Classroom Building, room 204, 501 E. St. Joseph Street.

The following week, on Tuesday, October 12, the regents go to Northern State University in Aberdeen, at NSU Johnson Fine Arts Center, room 117, at the corner of 12th Avenue Southeast and State Street.

The schedule wraps up Thursday, October 14, at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, at USD Muenster University Center Ballroom, 414 E. Clark Street.

A draft summary of the August 4 presentation from the task force’s leaders to the regents is here.