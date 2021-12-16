Sioux Falls company gets 41st Street work

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s now a contractor in place to lead the work coming to the Interstate 29 and 41st Street interchange in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded the joint city-state project Thursday to D & G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls.

D & G had the low bid overall among four companies competing for the job. Each submitted three separate bids for the different parts of the project. The lowest combined amount got the contract.

It will be South Dakota’s second diverging-diamond interchange when completed in 2024.

While D & G’s bids for the 41st Street work were lowest in total, they still came in at $43,993,197.73. That was 18.6% above the combined estimate of $37,081,420.98.

Among D & G’s previous work in South Dakota was reconstruction of 26th Street in Sioux Falls a few years ago.

In addition to the December 15 bid openings, the commission also considered Thursday the bid openings from December 1 and December 9. The commission rejected the one bid received in the December 14 opening.