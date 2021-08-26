Sides want more time to work out differences on selling electricity back to Black Hills Power

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City-based utility company and a handful of interveners want South Dakota regulators to let them find an acceptable solution for how much the company pays small producers of renewable energy.

The state Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to consider the request Friday, August 27, from Black Hills Power and a variety of customers.

The commission had set a schedule calling for the interveners and staff to start providing information September 3, with the commission holding an evidentiary hearing November 16-18.

Black Hills Power originally requested the commission change its tariff, claiming some customers weren’t paying the full cost and were shifting those costs to other customers within their customer class.

The full docket is here.